Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. 71,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $551.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBSI. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

