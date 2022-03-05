Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00. The company traded as high as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 10802736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTE. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.85.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

