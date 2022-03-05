Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.24) to GBX 480 ($6.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.00.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Beazley has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Beazley

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

