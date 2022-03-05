Berenberg Bank Boosts Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €155.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from €115.00 ($129.21) to €155.00 ($174.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RNMBY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($135.96) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($123.60) to €121.00 ($135.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RNMBY stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.