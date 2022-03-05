Berenberg Bank Raises Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €155.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from €115.00 ($129.21) to €155.00 ($174.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RNMBY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($135.96) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($123.60) to €121.00 ($135.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.
RNMBY stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.
Get Rating)
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rheinmetall (RNMBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.