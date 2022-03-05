Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

BBY stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.