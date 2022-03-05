Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.42.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of BYND traded down $3.23 on Monday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Beyond Meat by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

