Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Big Lots updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.
Shares of BIG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.05. 1,589,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,490. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.
Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $42.67.
Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
