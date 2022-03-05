BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

