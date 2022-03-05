Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $248.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $227.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.41.

Biogen stock opened at $209.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a 12 month low of $200.36 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

