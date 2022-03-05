Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($6.60) Per Share

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.60) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.74). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,608. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.