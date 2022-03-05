BioLife Solutions, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLife Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $24.00 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $976.80 million, a PE ratio of -114.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $343,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,199. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

