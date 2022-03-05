Bitcoin Confidential Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,431.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $260,382.91 and approximately $4,431.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010139 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

