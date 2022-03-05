BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.68.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $2,450,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

