BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 106.1% in February

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the January 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,906,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,326,000 after buying an additional 259,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after buying an additional 64,273 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after buying an additional 284,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,274,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 37,165 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 226,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

