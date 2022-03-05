BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

LWAY stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.74. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

