BlackRock Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.26% of China Online Education Group worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.22 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

