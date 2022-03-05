BlackRock Inc. Has $164,000 Stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.22% of IF Bancorp worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. IF Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

