BlackRock Inc. Purchases 17,574 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Perma-Pipe International worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 million, a PE ratio of 148.33 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

