BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of electroCore worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 425.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,756 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

