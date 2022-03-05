BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $6,296,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,552,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,492,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,533,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

VTEX stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Vtex has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

