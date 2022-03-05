BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years.
NYSE:BKT opened at $5.16 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
