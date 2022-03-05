BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:BKT opened at $5.16 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

