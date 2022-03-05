BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

