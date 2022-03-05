BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years.

NYSE MIY opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

