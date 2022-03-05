BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years.
NYSE MIY opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
