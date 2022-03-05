BMO Capital Markets Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $170.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

