BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Bunge by 3.5% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Bunge by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,061,050 shares of company stock valued at $110,113,573 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

