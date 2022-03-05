BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 208.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Steven Madden worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

