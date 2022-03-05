BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.17% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,175,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.