BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
NYSE:DMB opened at $13.38 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.
