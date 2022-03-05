BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:DMB opened at $13.38 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.