BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NYSE:BOX opened at $27.36 on Friday. BOX has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

