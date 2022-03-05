BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading Down 0.8%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.01 and last traded at C$25.01. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.04 million and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.16.
BQE Water Company Profile (CVE:BQE)
Further Reading
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.