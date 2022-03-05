BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

