Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%.

NYSE BRDG traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 327,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Several analysts have commented on BRDG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 256,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 81,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 56,680 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

