Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 203,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,430,460 shares.The stock last traded at $2.19 and had previously closed at $2.51.

BHG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $364,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $353,388,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,185,000. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,075,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

