Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.10 on March 31st

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadcom to earn $32.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $595.99 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.42. The company has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.15.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

