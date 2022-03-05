Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

BWEN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 178,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

