Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.
BWEN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 178,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday.
About Broadwind (Get Rating)
Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.
