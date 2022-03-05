Brokerages Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEMD. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $111,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.