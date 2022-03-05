Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.