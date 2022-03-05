Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.
Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
In related news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.
About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
