Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will post $374.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.60 million. Hexcel reported sales of $310.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

NYSE:HXL opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 284.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

