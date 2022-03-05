Brokerages Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will announce $332.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.30 million to $333.80 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE HMN opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. KEMPER Corp bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $32,573,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth approximately $19,048,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

