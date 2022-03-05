Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post $3.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.47. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $166.04 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

