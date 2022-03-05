Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of SITC opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,941 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 87,949 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

