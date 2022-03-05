Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) to post $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $9.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY opened at $212.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.87. Hershey has a 52-week low of $146.06 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.