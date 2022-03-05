Brokerages Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $6.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.80 and the highest is $7.00. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $15.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCC opened at $77.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

About Boise Cascade (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.