Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.01. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

IBP stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,497,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

