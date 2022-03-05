Brokerages Set DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Price Target at GBX 520.83

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 520.83 ($6.99).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.84) to GBX 588 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

LON SMDS opened at GBX 297.60 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 371.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 392.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 294.70 ($3.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.25). The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Alina Kessel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($25,962.70).

DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.