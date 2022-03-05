Brokerages Set Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) PT at C$219.75

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$210.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on KXS. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday.

KXS traded down C$3.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$143.34. 129,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,388. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 35,835.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$158.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$180.83. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$124.05 and a 52 week high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

