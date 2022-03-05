Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Target Price at GBX 314.29

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 314.29 ($4.22).

NWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.49) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.75 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.