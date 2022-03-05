Brokers Issue Forecasts for Algoma Central Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algoma Central in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$17.20 on Thursday. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$15.08 and a twelve month high of C$18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$650.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.56.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

