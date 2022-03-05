Brokers Issue Forecasts for Colfax Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colfax in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.
CFX stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Colfax has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.
In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $27,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $8,475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,001,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,991,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
